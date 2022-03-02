Lift clubs and remote working possible ways to beat the fuel price squeeze

Financial planner Ester Ochse suggests organising lift clubs with colleagues or trying to work remotely as possible ways of beating the fuel squeeze.

CAPE TOWN - After fuel prices hit record new highs on Wednesday, many South Africans are looking for ways to save a few more rands.

Financial planner Ester Ochse suggests organising lift clubs with colleagues or trying to work remotely as possible ways of beating the fuel squeeze.

"Every consumer has been hit, it's just one of those things that the fuel price is there. There are a few things you can do: a lift club is an option, so if you know you are working and living in the same place, you must see if you can potentially have a lift club with your colleagues. A big thing is we have come out of working remotely so maybe chat with your boss and see if there is a way that you can work remotely again," Ochse said.

Ochse said that online shopping could also be an option.

"Online shopping actually saves you money two ways - the first way that online shopping saves you money is that you are not paying the fuel. The second way is that you don't have that unconscious thing of things jumping into your trolley. You need to get to the fundamentals and check your budget to make sure that there isn't unconscious spending that has to be redirected towards your fuel price as well," Ochsa said.