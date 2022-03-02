Legal experts call on Ramaphosa to urgently appoint SA’s next chief justice

The post has officially been vacant since former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term ended in October, but he took long leave in May last year, leaving the apex court without a permanent head.

CAPE TOWN - It’s been one month since the interviews for South Africa’s next chief justice took place.

The Judicial Service Commission has recommended Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya as the person it thinks should lead the highest court in the land.

But the decision is up to President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the big question is when he will make his choice known?

Legal experts said the delay was not desirable, coming at a time when the judiciary needed leadership and stability, but also that President Ramaphosa found himself between a rock and a hard place.

Mbekezeli Benjamin of Judges Matter said: “The JSC did put him (Ramaphosa) in a tricky position and tied his hands a little bit, but at the same time, he still has the final decision-making power. He can go with whichever candidate he wants – and delaying the process does not help him get out of the box that he may be in.”

Nicole Fritz, director of the Helen Suzman Foundation said Ramaphosa could face a backlash if he did not deliver the country its first female chief justice.

At the same time, the JSC interviews a month ago were criticised as flawed and questionable and that if Ramaphosa appoints Maya, it could be based on a tainted process.

“If he chooses not to appoint president Maya, he would potentially face political backlash but in terms of the Constitution, there is no requirement that he do so.”

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale said Ramaphosa had received responses from political parties and the JSC and would make the appointment “in due course”.