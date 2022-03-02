LAUNCH REVIEW: Mercedes-Benz C-Class (2022)

We drove the new Mercedes-Benz C-Class at the official launch in Paarl.

CAPE TOWN - The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class has some big shoes to fill. Since making its introduction in 1982, the C-Class has been the Stuttgart manufacturer's most successful seller, comprising 40% of its overall sales. No pressure then.

The new model, designated as the W206, shares a number of styling cues with the E-Class and S-Class as Mercedes-Benz attempts to give its line-up a more unified styling than before. This is evident with the sleek, clean look of the flanks, elements of the rear, the front grille and the bonnet, all of which are reminiscent of its larger, more luxurious siblings.

The new vehicle is larger than its predecessor - the length has increased by 65mm to 4,751mm and it is wider by 13mm for an overall width of 1,820mm. The wheelbase has also increased by 25mm to 2,865mm. The increased dimensions, Mercedes says, benefit the front and rear passengers.

The theme of moving the C-Class closer to its larger siblings is taken up a notch inside the vehicle. The inside is dominated by the new 30.2cm touchscreen display that is vertically placed and smoothly integrated into the dashboard trim. The driver also gets a large LCD instrument cluster display screen that displays all the info the driver needs digitally.

GALLERY: The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class: In the metal

The seats are luxurious and comfortable, if a touch on the firm side, and highly adjustable. Up front, the driver and the passenger appear to have their own zones within the vehicle, almost their own cockpit, with each area separated by the central console. This division, though, doesn't impact on the driving experience.

The back seats can comfortably accommodate two large adults, with three in relative comfort.

Under the bonnet, the new C-Class is currently available in C200 turbo-petrol and C220d turbodiesel guises and in a 9-speed automatic only. The range is expected to expand later in the year with the arrival of the AMG derivatives. The C200 turbo-petrol engine is a four-cylinder 1.5l engine that delivers 150kW and 300Nm of torque. It has a claimed top speed of 256km/h. The turbodiesel has a 2l displacement and delivers 147kW and 440Nm of torque, with a claimed top speed of 245km/h. Both vehicles in the range are fitted with a 48-volt integrated starter-generator. This generates an additional 15kW and 200Nm of torque and is particularly useful during overtaking.

Another party piece of the C-Class is rear-axle steering. This helps reduce the vehicle's turning circle, helps with parking and makes the vehicle more agile and maneuverable during, shall we say, more spirited driving.

In terms of trim lines, Mercedes has dropped the Classic entry-level vehicle from its lineup and starts with the Avantgarde, with the AMG line above it. The AMG line can most easily be distinguished from the Avantgarde model by the grille, which features the silver Mercedes-Benz star pattern. Both models come with loads of options to make a truly unique C-Class.

THE DRIVING EXPERIENCE

During the two-day launch in Paarl in the Western Cape, we were able to test both variants in the lineup, with the mountain passes around the town providing a good idea of what the C-Class is capable of.

The C200d in Avantgarde trim was our first drive and we were immediately struck by how quiet, smooth and refined the engine was. Inside the cabin, the build quality was impeccable - this was a point of pride as the C-Class is manufactured and assembled in East London in Mzansi. Once we cleared the town and hit the N1, we headed towards Du Toitskloof Pass to get a good feel of the car. On the highway, we experienced a quiet, smooth drive, with wind noise at a minimum. Overtaking on the highway was a breeze, with the diesel vehicle effortlessly finding the gears for the overtake.

Once on the pass, the vehicle surprised a bit with how agile it actually was for its size. It felt sure-footed as we negotiated the bends and the weight of the steering wheel and feedback certainly inspired the confidence to push the comfort zone in the pass a little more. When overtaking opportunities arose, the diesel C-Class sprang into action but the power delivery was a smooth, no-fuss affair - no engine roar here, just get the job done.

Back in town, the C-Class's road manners are superb. Raised pedestrian crossings are soaked up and braking in traffic is excellent. The vehicle's suite of safety systems also came alive in the traffic, with proximity warnings showing up on the driver's instrument cluster display. The stop/start function is also a smooth affair, with us sometimes forgetting that the function has kicked in.

Day two saw us drive the AMG line C200 turbo-petrol variant. We did a longer drive, going from Paarl to Franschhoek via Dutoitskloof, Rawsonville, Villiersdorp and the Franschhoek Pass. This would give us a better idea of the dynamics of the C-Class.

One of the party pieces of the AMG line is the ambient lighting inside the car. Strategically placed around the cabin, the lighting the interior in different colours. The other was the red interior in our test unit. It certainly gave the vehicle a sportier feel, so we promptly switched the vehicle into sport mode to see how it differed from comfort. Well, the throttle response is sharper and the acceleration is more noticeable. And as it happened, we got to test the braking quite a bit more as it appeared to be harvest day in and around Rawsonville, with tractors moving produce around the area.

The Franschhoek Pass bends did manage to unsettle some of the vehicle's composure but it quickly settled again.

VERDICT: The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class is an impressive step forward for the marque and raises the bar for comfort, ride quality and luxury. It is deserving of its place as a finalist for SA Car of the Year.

Pricing for the new C-Class:

Mercedes-Benz C200 - R849,000

Mercedes-Benz C220d - R908,500