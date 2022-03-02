Lamola: Claims that judiciary is captured are unfounded

The minister also said President Cyril Ramaphosa merely consulted the judicial service commission, which held interviews for the next chief justice.

CAPE TOWN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola on Wednesday said claims that the judiciary was captured were unfounded.

Lamola was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday as part of the peace and security cluster.

The minister said for the first time in the country’s history, the president had been open about the process to elect the next chief justice for the sake of transparency.

He said the assertion that the judiciary was captured was nothing but a conspiracy.

“The whole process is in the public eye, political parties are participating and making input. So, that assertion is not only farfetched but it is also unfounded.”

Lamola was also asked by when the president was planning on making a decision on the next chief justice after the JSC’s recommendation of Judge Mandisa Maya.