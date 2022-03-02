Huawei K-Day tickets sold out, but you can still be in the mix with Kfm

JOHANNESBURG - One of South Africa’s biggest musical events returns in 2022 after a two-year break due to COVID-19. Huawei K-Day will hit the Mother City on Saturday.

Kfm will give concert-goers and fans from around the country a concert experience like no other.

Held in Cape Town at the Meerendal Wine Estate from noon to 6 pm, the 2022 version of Cape Town’s top-level live music event will be a hybrid event. Keeping up with the new norm of video calls and live streams, fans can enjoy the concert from home on Kfm 94.5’s YouTube channel.

Tickets are sold out but you can still be part of the live experience and enjoy performances from local acts such as Micasa, Shekhinah, Matthew Mole, Berry, Jimmy Nevis, Good Luck, Lee Cole, and Emo Adams from the comfort of your home through Kfm’s live stream inspired by Huawei Nova 9.

“Kfm is all about music. This year is very special - not only are we supporting the local music industry that was so heavily impacted by the pandemic, but we're able to do so in a beautiful outdoor location that's socially safe and COVID-19 regulation compliant. It's great to once again have Huawei on board for this exceptional music experience that brings the people of the Cape together," says Stephen Werner, Kfm 94.5 Station Manager.

