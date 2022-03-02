HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: When it comes to war, send in the clowns

It’s not just the war between Russia and Ukraine recently that sparked this thought; I pondered it for a while now. War, as many will agree, is such a needless, reckless thing, but also, for me, it is a strange, funny and absurd thing. Because really, all it is, all it has become, is a single man, sitting in some room somewhere, who one day decides to

call in his people and have a quick chat in said room and say: "Okay guys, today I have decided … Let’s start warring."

Really, isn’t that all it is? And before you know it, the entire human race is at risk and being pulled in to play a game

where one man decided the rules of engagement and where everyone else becomes a toy soldier.

Such is the case with Vladimir Putin’s little niggle about Ukraine that has now turned into a full-blown nuclear problem – pun not intended. How incredibly … odd. How absurd that we have not evolved enough to think beyond wars, to reconcile our differences or at least accept them, to choose peace and the status quo – not that that status is always good – instead of arguing and rationalising that the intentions of battle are for the greater good. They are not. They never are.

Then of course there is our inability to realise that this Russia and Ukraine thing is in fact not the only war we witness in our own lifetimes. There is a lot of that talk going around – about the realisation that this is upon us now, in real-time. But alas, it is only a game we are all willingly volunteering our engagement in because it is European.

What about Syria? What about Afghanistan? What about the thirty-seven bombs Saudi Arabia dropped on Yemen in a single day just last week? We are backward, and so I propose we stay backward. I propose the world and all its leaders take in fact a couple of thousand more steps back and instead of sending in entire nations to clean the messes made by a mighty handful, we send in the clowns as individuals instead and go back to the archaic, old school, medieval system of single combat. We’re not fit for intellectual thinking, we are downright barbaric, so let our warring be the same.

If one man is going to decide to go to war, then he must go to war with the man he declares war against and not the whole country. A wager must be decided and they must face each other in close quarters, one-on-one. That’s where it starts and ends. Single combat, a single life lost and not a single bit of change, after all, the price of war is the

same, only this way, the value of other lives is more.

The two, as history dictates, must fight to the death, the reasons for said battle must be clearly outlined and agreed on, this can be done with a simple phone call between the parties instead of Putin sitting in a room somewhere going: “I feel like a war today”, and just _having _to talk to the person he wants to fight instead of involving entire countries and each “warrior” can decide if he wants to protect his ego, fight for his nation, die in battle or win for glory all while knowing what odds lay on the table.

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a South African columnist, disruptor of the peace and the author of 'Sorry, Not Sorry: Experiences of a brown woman in a white South Africa'. Follow her on Twitter.