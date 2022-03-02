Evidence puts late Gavin Watson at centre of Bosasa corruption: Zondo report

The latest installment of the report was released on Tuesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Part three of the state capture commission's report has shown how the evidence of corrupt activities against former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson is overwhelming even though he is not here to protect himself.

It focuses entirely on the dodgy dealings of Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, in securing lucrative government deals.

The report shows how this was done by bribing ministers, government officials and former President Jacob Zuma.

Watson died in 2019 when his car collided with a concrete pillar holding up a highway bridge near OR Tambo International Airport.

Without turning a blind eye to some inconsistencies and contradictions in his testimony, the state capture commission of inquiry has accepted former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's version of events.