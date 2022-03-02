DUT says student protests sparked by political, socio-economic interests

Speaking before the higher education committee on recent protests on the campus, the university’s management said the damage still needed to be quantified, but criminal cases had been opened.

CAPE TOWN - The Durban University of Technology (DUT) on Wednesday told Parliament that arson had resulted in major losses.

Campus management said the nature of the unrest had been violent and resulted in the destruction of university and private property.

At least 10 vehicles, some belonging to staff, were torched.

DUT registrar Maditsane Nkonoane elaborated on the origin of the demonstrations: “We have picked up vested political and socio-economic interest and the genesis of the unrest can be traced to the EFF-led SRC’s annual campaign of ‘sizofunda ngenkani’, loosely translated as forced access to tertiary education.”

SRC deputy president Onwabe Magadla said the unrest had not only been sparked by students.

“There are many stakeholders who are unhappy with the management at DUT and some policies at DUT.”

Online lectures started last week, while late registration continues until 11 March.