Dirco denies there being confusion on response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

The South African government has called for the fighting to be resolved through dialogue.

JOHANNESBURG - The International Relations Department said that there was no double-speak from the government on Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has stopped short of condemning Moscow.

Russia has intensified its bombardment of Ukrainian cities as the fighting rages into its seventh day.

The United Nations said that at least 136 people had been killed since last week and hundreds more - including children - had been injured.

Last week, International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor called on Russia to immediately withdraw forces from Ukraine.

However, her spokesperson, Clayson Monyela, denied that the department was flip-flopping in its response to the Ukraine crisis.

"You can't take a story in a Sunday newspaper that is quoting an anonymous source that alleges that the president is unhappy with one particular line that talks about the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and then you make it a statement of fact that it is fact that this is true. I have not seen any official statement from the Presidency," Monyela said.