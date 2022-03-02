DA, GOOD Party call for prosecution of those implicated in Zondo report

The report details how Bosasa greased the ANC's elections machinery, bribing politicians and government officials.

CAPE TOWN - Political parties are weighing in on the third installment, calling for action against those implicated, especially members of the African National Congress (ANC).

Those implicated include Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, former minister Nomvula Mokonyane and former President Jacob Zuma.

Cope’s spokesperson Dennis Bloem was among those who testified before the Zondo Inquiry.

He said: “Part 3 of the Zondo commission’s report on Bosasa is very damning on the ANC as a political party. They benefitted in corrupt money from Bosasa. We believe the ANC must also be charged with corruption and money-laundering and they must pay back all the money that they received through corrupt means.”

The Democratic Alliance’s Glynnis Breytenbach said what South Africans now wanted to see was action, with implicated people prosecuted speedily and put behind bars, but questioned the ability of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to do so.

“Many South Africans have begun to lose hope that the NPA is up to this task. There has been a complete failure by the NPA to prosecute high-level corruption cases.”

The GOOD Party’s Brett Herron said clear cases had been made, requiring answers from senior politicians and officials. He said the NPA needed to be properly resourced to compel them to do so.

Herron warned that if there is no action, citizens will lose more faith in the criminal justice system.

