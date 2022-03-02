Court gives green light for Prince Misuzulu KaZwelithini's coronation

The Pietermaritzburg High Court gave the king’s coronation the go-ahead because it said Misuzulu’s claim to the throne was not disputed.

DURBAN - The application to stop the coronation nominated King Misuzulu KaZwelithini has been dismissed with costs.

The ruling came after Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma approached the court for an interdict against the coronation process of Prince Misuzulu last year.

The two princesses wanted President Cyril Ramaphosa to be interdicted and restrained from issuing a certificate of recognition to the prince.

They argued that the procedure to appoint Misuzulu as heir to the Zulu throne was in breach of the KwaZulu-Natal traditional leadership and governance act of 2005.

EXECUTION OF THE WILL

The two Zulu Princesses have succeeded in the interdict to halt the execution of their late father King Goodwill Zwelithini's will.

The Princess are arguing that their late father’s will may have been forged. The will appointed the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini as regent of the Zulu nation.

However, she nominated her son Prince Misuzulu instead.

The princesses and have succeeded with their interdict to stop the execution of their late father’s will – and want an investigation.

They claim the will was definitely forged.

Judge Isaac Madondo suspended the execution pending a trial court hearing, which will investigate the will’s authenticity.

"I make this order, the last will of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini is hereby suspended pending the final determination of the action referred to in paragraph 3 of this order."

Madondo said the Princesses would have to file papers challenging the authenticity and validity of the will within 15 days or his judgment lapses.