Amidst Ukraine crisis, SA's Hortgro worried about pear exports to Russia

CAPE TOWN - South African deciduous fruit industry organisation, Hortgro, said that it was keeping a close eye on the escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The deciduous fruit industry exports about 5.5 million cartons of fruit to Russia annually.

In particular, the export of pears has increased markedly in recent years and is currently at risk.

Hortgro said that given the global increases in production input costs, logistical costs and international pressure on shipping, the availability of cargo containers and the impact of COVID-19, the war in Ukraine could not have come at a worse time.

General manager for trade and markets, Jacques du Preez: "The last couple of weeks starting with COVID and the logistical issues at ports and now, the cherry on top, this whole issue with Russia, which is a very important market for us."

The industry hopes that diplomacy will prevail.

"We ship with the north-south bound shipping lines and that is a further concern. It seems like many of these lines that do go to Russia will be suspending their services to Russia and even if we do you do have a market and a deal with the importer and some financial security, it seems like we won't be able to ship the fruit to Russia," Du Preez said.