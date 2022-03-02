4 officials still under investigation in Albert Fritz sexual misconduct matter

In January, four officials in the Community Safety Department were placed on precautionary suspension.

CAPE TOWN - While former Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz's fate has been sealed, four officials in the department are still under investigation.

Premier Alan Winde announced on Tuesday that Fritz had been fired from the provincial cabinet with immediate effect.

This was after receiving an independent investigation report into allegations of sexual misconduct reportedly against young women recruited to work for his office.

In January, four officials in the Community Safety Department were placed on precautionary suspension.

Odette Cason from the premier's office said that the investigation was continuing and was being conducted by the provincial people management unit.

She said that given that the officials in question were public servants, those matters were being conducted in accordance with labour law.

Cason said that Advocate Jennifer Williams' terms of reference were focused solely on the allegations made against Fritz.

The police's Novella Potelwa said that to date, no criminal cases had been opened.

"Our specialist detectives that are located within the FCS environment remain on hand to investigate should cases be opened," Potelwa said.

The police also initiated an inquiry after several parties came forward.