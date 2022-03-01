YONELA DIKO: AfriForum is not the legitimate voice of Afrikaners

OPINION

It is the former prime minister of India Manmohan Singh who said that in uncertain times, race and ethnic solidarity can be intoxicating and it's not so hard for politicians to exploit that. That goes for religious and misguided national

solidarity and its xenophobic elements.

The current times of economic hardship and rising youth unemployment are fertile ground for these intoxicating solidarities. The chamber of Black applause is always ready for anyone who calls out the white hypocrisy and reminds whites of their sins, and anyone who insists on forgetting the past and moving on, pointing only to the sins of the present earns himself rewards in the chamber of white applause.

The shifts in attitudes with the economic downturn, intolerance of those who don't look like us, violence, nationalism, and greed are an ever-available fallback for many politicians and pseudo-politicians. These human flaws are always buried deep within ready to rear their ugly head once too many people are faced with too little opportunities. Populist leaders and organisations always emerge to take advantage of people's fears and resentments.

One of these populist organisations that have emerged in the last few years, driving Afrikaner nationalism in the midst of shared economic struggles by the entire country, is Afriforum.

AfriForum invoking a world that no longer exists

In the early years of our democracy, there were Afrikaners who declared, with great hope and conviction, that "yesterday is a foreign country; tomorrow belongs to us" seeking to make a clean break from the past, over and against fringe Afrikaner organisations, who at every turn sought to protect and fight for that past, with illusions of grandeur about their own voice within the Afrikaner community.

Academics, in particular of all leading old Afrikaans universities, were championing this new tomorrow, reaching out to leaders like Mbeki and Buthelezi, seeking to present the progressive voice of Afrikaners, in order to close the bridge that had divided races and ethnic groupings, for a future South Africa that demanded unity, inspiration and shared knowledge by all South Africans.

Even then, however, there were always fringe Afrikaner right-wing organisations that were nostalgic about the past and would stir whatever emotions of loss in certain parts of the Afrikaner community and start dreaming of a volkstaat. Such voices were getting smaller and smaller, both in the eyes of their people and our own.

Today, the ultra-right-wing Afrikaner organisation, AfriForum, has reincarnated itself as the voice of the past to preserve the past and to perpetuate it. As with those fringe organisations that championed the Afrikaner volkstaat and nationalism then, AfriForum is trying to revive a dead horse, and irrespective of the occasional flare-up of ethnic nationalism everywhere else, the future does not move backwards, the future moves towards a shared future and common humanity.

Like all extreme right or left organisations which tend to have misguided views of their place within communities because of catchy headlines and loud voices, AfriForum does not speak for the majority of Afrikaners.

Afrikaners of great social standing are spread across multiple fields and spaces in our society being part of progressive solutions for our country, united in its diversity.

There are Afrikaners in Pretoria, Stellenbosch, Potchefstroom, Pretoria, the Rand, in institutions of higher learning, in civil societies, in corporate South Africa, and every elsewhere in our beautiful land. Many of these Afrikaners find

AfriForum and its pretty preoccupations offensive and moreso their self-appointed position of elevating their voice and views above those of moderate and progressive Afrikaners. AfriForum is not the legitimate voice of Afrikaners.

The future does not belong to Afriforum

In 1999, at the post-SONA debate, the then Azapo leader, the honourable Mosibudi Mangena, warned the

ANC government to be careful not to act like mantshingilanes protecting and securing a divided country of two nations. Perpetuation of an unequal and divided country would lead to the fading of commitment to democracy of those whose lives remained unchanged, added Marthinus van Schalkwyk, leader of the now-defunct New National Party.

True to form, President Mbeki decided to commit these leaders to the extraordinary effort it would take to deal with this heavy yoke of the legacy bequeathed to our people by the apartheid and colonial past. Mbeki knew that having chosen the path of lifting all boats without pulling others down, the extraordinary amount of effort needed to realise an equal and fair country needed everyone's commitment.

Van Schalkwyk said: "When I call myself an Afrikaner, and a South African and an African, I accept the history of all other South Africans as part of my own history .... Sharpeville is a part of my history that I cannot deny and run away from, nor do I wish to." The traumatised children of our society and our history must, for all of us, become, for all us, our children, and their happiness a common project. Van Schalkwyk was painting a picture of a new an

shared South Africa and the role Afrikaners will play in building that South Africa.

Despite the extraordinary effort that has been put to wheel in the past 27 years, millions of South Africans, particularly blacks, still live in poverty. Notwithstanding the efforts towards reconciliation of races and creating a common vision, some white people, particularly Afrikaners, still see themselves as a minority of a special type and many still treat black people with disrespect and disdain.

What then should be our response, when inequality continues to grow and race relations strained? Should we abandon democracy, should we throw away our Constitution with its aspiration of a more united country in our diversity.

In the spirit of reconciliation and brotherhood, in his inaugural speech in 1999, Mbeki had recommitted everyone into this extraordinary effort, that none of us should not be haunted and spare any effort to rid our people of the humiliating suffering.

We could not rest while our people were afflicted by poverty. We all needed to do everything we could to produce jobs, which would reduce the number of beggars and crime. It would be unacceptable for us not to untangle the phenomenon of so much wealth side by side with grinding poverty. We all needed to deal with racial and gender inequality.

The country needs economic growth, we need law enforcement that works and we need jobs so people can depend less on social welfare. Most importantly, we need to recommit ourselves to democracy and unity in our diversity because when the economy is not growing and people are hungry and jobless, there is always a temptation to

look at those different from us to blame. Our democracy deserves a much more solid commitment from us.

Yonela Diko is the former spokesperson to the Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation. You can follow him on Twitter: @yonela_diko