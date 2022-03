A 35-year-old victim was found gunned down in Avian Park this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Police are probing the fatal shooting of a Worcester man.

The 35-year-old victim was found gunned down in Avian Park this weekend.

SAPS spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi, said that an unknown suspect fled the crime scene.

"The 35-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for the attack is unknown," Swartbooi said.