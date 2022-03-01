WC opposition parties left with unanswered questions after Fritz sacking

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was fired from the provincial cabinet with immediate effect on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Western Cape said there were still many unanswered questions relating to former Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz.

Fritz was fired from the provincial cabinet with immediate effect on Tuesday.

It follows the finalisation of an independent investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against him.

The GOOD Party's Brett Herron said they welcomed the decision to remove Fritz.

But despite Premier Alan Winde's lengthy statement on the matter, he still has questions.

“Amongst those must be why the premier was not able to make this decision five weeks ago when he received the allegations.”

His biggest concern, however, is how Fritz's alleged conduct went undetected by the DA and the provincial administration for about 10 years that he was in office.

The African National Congress' Sifiso Mtsweni believes Winde played the role of prosecutor, judge and jury on the matter for weeks, accepting affidavits from the victims and sitting on them in an attempt to manage the internal affairs of the DA.

“The investigations is covered in a veil of secrets in terms of references that are only known to Winde himself. The real question is why Winde has not released a full report yet?”

He's now called on the Provincial Police Commissioner Thembisile Patekile to investigate whether Winde was concealing a criminal matter.