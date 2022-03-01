Wayne Minnaar hailed as diligent servant as he retires from JMPD

Wayne Minnaar reflected on all the memories and events that took place from the time he joined law enforcement in 1981 as a traffic officer.

JOHANNESBURG - Wayne Minnaar has been hailed as a diligent servant at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) as he retired.

Minaar was joined by his colleagues and the media during a farewell on Monday.

During his farewell, Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse described Minnaar as a passionate and honest man.

"You not only inspire us, but you also educate and inform and you make it so fashionable to do the right thing and that's one of the things I hope, I will personally not miss about you," Mayor Phalatse said.