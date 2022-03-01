SA’s working class calls on govt to help ease the burden amid fuel hikes

Petrol stations will charge motorists R1.46 cents a liter more for petrol while diesel will go up by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre.

JOHANNESBURG - The working class is calling on government to find ways to cushion commuters who will have to dig deeper in their pockets when the fuel price hikes at midnight on Tuesday.

Petrol stations will charge motorists R1.46 a liter more for petrol while diesel will go up by between R1.44 and R1.48 a litre.

Satawu's Sipho Mabaso said he was concerned about the ripple effect the fuel increase would have on items such as food, public transport and other goods.

Mabaso said the lower income class would be hit the hardest and for many, this meant they wouldn't be able to have extra bread on the table or any other necessities.

“It will raise transport costs for them, and the working class spend more on travelling and transport costs than anyone else - going to work and going about their business.”

There are also concerns that this could push companies to retrench workers, leaving an even more devastating impact on the economy.

The National Taxi Alliance's Theo Malele is calling on government to think of ways to shield the impact on taxi operators.

With the unrest in Ukraine and more uncertainty when Russia's attack will end, it’s believed that fuel prices will increase even further in the coming months.