SA's ambassador in Ukraine vows to stay in Kyiv and help South Africans flee

Andre Groenewald is still in Kyiv, with his wife and three children, trying to assist citizens fleeing the conflict.

CAPE TOWN - The South African ambassador in Ukraine has shared a message of hope and strength to all those facing the current Russian onslaught.

It's estimated that there are some 200 South Africans in Ukraine and many have already crossed borders into neighbouring countries.

Groenewald said that he intended to stay and help.

"We are here, we have an obligation and a responsibility that we take very seriously. We believe that we use this opportunity to make sure now that we can be counted on because it's in the hard times that you get judged, so we need to do the hard thing, and we are here to do the hard thing. And I'm convinced that we are going to come out the other side, and we are going to be stronger," the ambassador said.