Presidency to receive part 3 of state capture report

The commission, which sat for four years, heard testimony relating to how the country’s public institutions were infiltrated, looted and hollowed out during former President Jacob Zuma’s tenure as head of state.

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency has announced that it will receive the third volume of the report from the state capture inquiry on Tuesday evening.

The Presidency announced that the public release of the report will take place at around 7 pm.

The High Court in Pretoria recently granted the commission an additional two months to the end of April to complete its work.

The president has also been granted an extension of four months from receipt of the full report to present to Parliament an implementation plan in response.

- PART 1:

Commission chair Judge Raymond Zondo presented the first volume of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on 4 January.

The 800-plus page report shows how state resources were used to further the criminal project of state capture corruption and fraud at state-owned entities.

It also outlines how during Dudu Myeni's term as South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson, she used the State Security Agency to illegally vet employees.

The Zondo report has found 118 employees at South African Airways were subjected to an invasive, intrusive and extremely personal vetting process as a result of being privy to classified information.

This was during the time that Myeni was board chair.

The commission found that the process was pointless, harmful and unlawful as the workers were not vetted solely to determine whether they would share classified information.

- PART 2:

The second part was handed to the Presidency on 1 February.

This chapter deals with alleged corruption and fraud at state owned companies, Denel and Transnet.

On Transnet, the commission heard evidence pointing to lapses in governance that could have enabled corruption.

It also touched on roles played by its former executives and former Minister of Public Enterprises Malusi Gigaba in allegedly aiding the capture of the state-owned company by the Gupta family and other businesses.

Transnet, which is in charge of the country’s ports, rail and pipelines, was almost brought to its knees as high value tenders and contracts became a vehicle for irregularities including bribes and other malfeasance.

The second part states that evidence presented before the commission points to shortcomings in the procurement processes at Transnet to such a degree that the function was manipulated, especially at its freight rail component.

