Ramaphosa appoints Johnson as head of NPA's ID, Majola as SSA DG

Advocate Andrea Johnson takes over following the questionable departure of Advocate Hermione Cronje last year.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed prosecutor Andrea Johnson as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Independent Directorate.

In a statement from his office on Monday night, Ramaphosa said that Johnson’s new role would take effect from 1 March.

He said that she takes on the role during an important time in the country’s efforts to act decisively against people involved in state capture and corruption.

NPA welcomes the appointment of the new head of the Investigating Directorate, Adv Andrea Johnson.

An appointment very well deserved. She is ready to lead the ID during its next era, which will be about action and impact. pic.twitter.com/DBhIP7eEfy NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) February 28, 2022

Johnson replaces Hermoine Cronje, who announced her resignation in December.

It's not even 9am on Johnson’s first day at work and already there’s a media frenzy around her name.

This as some link the prosecutor, who was shortlisted for the job of national director of public prosecutions in 2018, to cover up allegations, which the NPA has since dismissed as part of a smear campaign.

The prosecutor, who has contributed in some of the State’s big wins including the conviction of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, has more than 25 years of experience and is currently a senior deputy director.

Johsnon is also part of the NPA task force which is overseeing the implementation of the state capture report recommendations – her new role at the ID will involve pursuing some of the cases from the commission.

South Africa caught a glimpse of her thoughts on the NPA in 2018 when she applied for prosecutions top brass post.

"We are not paralysed but we have had serious instability and at timew ehave been quite chaotic," she said during her interview.

The president’s office said that her new role comes into effect on Tuesday.

At the same time, the president has also appointed a new head at the State Security Agency (SSA). Ambassador Thembisile Majola will serve as the director-general at the SSA.

Ambassador Majola is a former deputy minister of Energy and was South Africa’s ambassador to Senegal, Mauritania, Cape Verde, Gambia and Guinea Bissau.

These appointments are part of a promise made by Ramaphosa during his State of the Nation Address (Sona), where he committed to fill critical vacancies in the country’s security services.