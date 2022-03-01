Parents want Grosvenor Girls’ High principal axed amid racism claims

Some pupils have claimed there is unfair treatment of black and coloured girls compared to their white counterparts.

DURBAN - Parents at the Grosvenor Girls’ High School in Durban have called for action to be taken against the school principal who has been accused of racism.

Some pupils have claimed there is unfair treatment of black and coloured girls compared to their white counterparts.

The parents gathered at the school to talk to KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu who visited the school, which had a similar incident in 2019.

Learners have accused the principal of racially discriminating against them, referring to their hair.

This parent wants to know what the school will do: “My concern right now is education and our kids’ rights. What is the final decision? Are they taking the culprits out or is it going to be like this for the whole year?”

Another parent Sipho Ntuli, who is not happy with how the MEC’s addressed the matter, said he wanted something to be done about the issue.

“We want heads to roll. If your child is not happy at school because of somebody who is always insulting her, we know that according to the South African Constitution, that is not allowed. We want to see action being taken here.”

Mshengu said a panel towill be launched on Friday to investigate the matter.