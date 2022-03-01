Only Cabinet can decide on evacuation op for South Africans in Ukraine - Dirco

This comes as several stranded South African have told Eyewitness News that they felt abandoned by their government.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said that the decision to launch an evacuation operation in Ukraine could only be made by the national Cabinet.

Some have escaped the country, while others are still waiting to leave.

While the choice to evacuate lies with Cabinet, the department has still been working around the clock to assist citizens in crossing borders to neighbouring countries.

In countries with no official South African embassy, neighbouring ambassadors are partnering with volunteer ex-pats to meet citizens once they get to the other side.

Dirco is also in talks with fellow African nations to discuss how to bring citizens back once they've escaped Ukraine.

Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela said that they were doing as much as possible.

"A decision to evacuate is taken at Cabinet level, so I think it's one that the leadership is probably still reflecting on. For now what we are focusing on as diplomats and officials is to move our fellow nationals out of harm's way into neighbouring countries and from there options become a little bit more than one," Monyela explained.