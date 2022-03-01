NPOs sign petition to stop SA's R50m food security donation to Cuba

Over 50 non-profit organisations are demanding that the funds rather be directed toward an immediate independent investigation into the root causes of hunger in South Africa and to find ways in which to alleviate it.

JOHANNESBURG - The Nosh Food Rescue, a non-profit organisation, is spearheading a petition to stop the donation of R50 million to Cuba for food security by the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco).

Over 50 non-profit organisations are demanding that the funds rather be directed toward an immediate independent investigation into the root causes of hunger in South Africa and to find ways in which to alleviate it.

The NPO has so far garnered 17,000 signatures with over 60 NPOs.

The organisation said that it wanted to urge the government to address the systemic causes of hunger in South Africa.

The coalition of 60 hunger relief NPOs handed over the petition to Clayson Monyela, the acting director-general of Dirco.

"Can we please treat this hunger and starvation and famine as a pandemic rather than an afterthought? Can we address these issues? Can we start working on systemic issues on starvation, hunger in South Africa, start feeding South Africa?" said Nosh founder Hanneke van Linge.

The coalition has given Dirco seven days to respond to their demands.