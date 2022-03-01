Go

NDSASA admits to holding motorists to ransom with protest over booking system

Workers at driving schools downed tools last week even protesting on the highway bringing traffic to a complete standstill for hours.

FILE: Driving school operators protested outside the Road Traffic Management Corporation offices in Centurion on 5 March 2021. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The National Driving School Association of South Africa (NDSASA) has conceded that it was holding motorists at ransom while it protested against the newly launched online booking system.

They are calling on the government to scrap the Natis booking system, complaining that they can no longer make bookings on behalf of their clients at a fee.

The association's chairperson Abel Mositsa said that driving schools were financially disadvantaged by the new online system.

"We are running a business here. We are professionals and then we have families and we have employed people in our offices. We've got drivers, we have to pay salaries," Mositsa said.

