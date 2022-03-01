Motorists accuse the government of backtracking on fuel price promise

The diesel price goes up by at least R1.44 and paraffin users will be hard hit as the wholesale price jumps by R1.21.

JOHANNESBURG - Angry motorists are on Tuesday accusing the government of backtracking on its promise to alleviate some pressures on them.

The price of both grades of petrol is set to increase by R1.46 at midnight.

The Automobile Association said the price increases would have a severe and immediate impact on consumers, while long-term inflation was also an inevitable result.

South Africans said the increase in the price of petrol had an impact on every person’s pocket.

Eyewitness News spoke to motorists who said the price hike was outrageous and were concerned about the impact the Russia-Ukraine conflict could have on prices in the future.

"I'm not impressed because we were told it wouldn't go up, so we do believe with the Ukraine-Russia crises, it will go up again," said one motorist.

Another suggested a tax cut: "This is ridiculous, you can cut down on the taxes or something as well."

"It's freaking me out, the price of petrol is ridiculous, it is exuberant," added another motorist.

They said they were once again forced to adjust their budgets to accommodate this petrol price increase and worry about the impact it would have on their cost of living.