Mauritius conservation group pins hope on youth to continue preserving nature

A group of five South African students who are accompanying explorer Riaan Manser to Mauritius visited the La Vallee de Ferney Forest and Wildlife Reserve.

MAURITIUS - A conservation group in Mauritius is hopeful that the youth will continue their work in the years to come to preserve nature.

A group of five students who are accompanying explorer Riaan Manser to Mauritius visited the La Vallee de Ferney Forest and Wildlife Reserve.

Their stop to the island forms part of the Matrics in Antarctica Initiative.

Later this year, the same group will visit Antarctica.

The trips are created to inspire school leavers to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their own communities.