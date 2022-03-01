Mauritius conservation group pins hope on youth to continue preserving nature
A group of five South African students who are accompanying explorer Riaan Manser to Mauritius visited the La Vallee de Ferney Forest and Wildlife Reserve.
MAURITIUS - A conservation group in Mauritius is hopeful that the youth will continue their work in the years to come to preserve nature.
A group of five students who are accompanying explorer Riaan Manser to Mauritius visited the La Vallee de Ferney Forest and Wildlife Reserve.
Their stop to the island forms part of the Matrics in Antarctica Initiative.
Later this year, the same group will visit Antarctica.
The trips are created to inspire school leavers to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their own communities.
#MatricsInMauritius 5 students from across SA are in Mauritius for an educational adventure.Theyre accompanying explorer Riaan Manser as part of the #MatricsInAntarctica initiative.SF pic.twitter.com/yF1UWjZmInEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2022
#MatricsInMauritius The groups visiting the La Vale de Ferney Forest & Wildlife Reserve. Its managed by the La Valle de Ferney Conservation Trust. It aims to preserve the unique endemic fauna and flora present on site.SF #MatricsInAntarctica pic.twitter.com/9HjvaYgcuxEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2022
The five youths received a tour by the La Vallee de Ferney Conservation Trust’s general manager, Arnoud Berthelot.
Berthelot took them to their nursery where they grow plants that’ll be replanted in the La Vallee de Ferney Forest and Wildlife Reserve as part of ongoing efforts to preserve the endemic fauna and flora present on site.
They also got to learn and see the Mauritian pink pigeon, a bird that in the early 1990s nearly became extinct but due to conservation efforts, its numbers have increased over the past decades.
Berthelot said that a lot more work and awareness was needed to preserve wildlife on the island and he believes that the youth play an important role in taking it forward.
The group of students will be learning more about the environmental challenges facing the island during the course of the week before they head back home.