Mantashe slams Shell's treatment in SA, says oil giant harassed out of country

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe delivered the keynote address at the 2022 Africa Energy Indaba that kicked off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has emphasised the importance of countries fostering stronger ties on the inter-African oil and gas trade.

Mantashe delivered the keynote address at the 2022 Africa Energy Indaba that kicked off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

On a just energy transition, the minister said that Africa must define its own agenda on how energy transition must play out.

Minister Gwede Mantashe said that recent oil discoveries in Namibia by petroleum giant Shell were a huge push for development in that country as well as the rest of the region.

Mantashe again slammed the treatment that the company received in South Africa, in light of government's efforts to grow the economy.

"The companies that have been making the finds of oil and gas in Namibia have been harassed out of South Africa because we want to be an island of angels in a sea of poverty. It's the most dangerous tactic for us in South Africa," he said.

Mantashe said that energy was a catalyst to economic growth.

The annual Africa Energy Indaba brings experts from the continent together to discuss and formulate energy policy for continent.