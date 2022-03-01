Malema, Snyman plead not guilty in firearm discharge trial

The pair appeared in the East London Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where the first two witnesses have testified.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and his co-accused bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, have pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal possession and use of a firearm.

In July 2018 shortly after the EFF's anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, a video went viral.

That was the moment in which it appears Malema walked out onto the stage, fired a rifle several times, before handing the gun to another man allegedly his co-accused Snyman.

But despite this, both say they are innocent.

The second witness is the woman who allegedly found an empty cartridge on the stadium grounds following Monday morning.

She was part of a cleaning and maintenance team.

She's told the court that when she found it, she was shocked as she had never seen a cartridge that large

In her testimony, she's also confirmed the cartridge was empty.