Lindiwe Zulu: ANC supports negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC)s subcommittee on International Relations, Lindiwe Zulu, has weighed in on the Ukraine invasion by Russian troops, saying that the world must avoid war at all costs.

The committee met on Monday.

Zulu said that when there's a conflict, South Africa must always take a step back and consider what the impact will be on our own country.

"We support negotiations as far as possible and we always, as the ANC, call for cessation of hostilities and all that and bring people to the table where they can discuss ending the war," Zulu said.

The Russian army has now reached the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, near Moscow-controlled Crimea, and is setting up checkpoints on its outskirts.

In a Facebook post, the city's mayor, Igor Kolykhayev, said that Kherson had been and would stay Ukrainian.

After their first talks since the war started failed to secure a breakthrough on Monday, Russia continues to target residential areas and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for a global ban on Russian planes and ships.

