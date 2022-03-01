International Wheelchair Day a celebration of access but world can do more

International Wheelchair Day is celebrated on 1 March and is about users celebrating the positive impact that a wheelchair has on their lives but paraplegic Sandile Mkhize explains that society still has a lot to do for the world to be completely accessible for people with disabilities.

JOHANNESBURG - The world is not an accessible place for people living with disabilities.

According to the United Nations, people living with a disability make up 15% of the globe yet they are not included in many areas of society due to physical restrictions within communities, society and at home.

Tuesday 1 March, is International Wheelchair Day and Eyewitness News caught up with Sandile Mkhize, a paraplegic who acquired his disability in 2013.

"I was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2013, which left me paralysed from the chest down," Mkhize said.