International Wheelchair Day a celebration of access but world can do more

International Wheelchair Day is celebrated on 1 March and is about users celebrating the positive impact that a wheelchair has on their lives but paraplegic Sandile Mkhize explains that society still has a lot to do for the world to be completely accessible for people with disabilities.

Sandile Mkhize celebrates International Wheelchair Day. Picture: hellosandile/Instagram.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The world is not an accessible place for people living with disabilities.

According to the United Nations, people living with a disability make up 15% of the globe yet they are not included in many areas of society due to physical restrictions within communities, society and at home.

Tuesday 1 March, is International Wheelchair Day and Eyewitness News caught up with Sandile Mkhize, a paraplegic who acquired his disability in 2013.

"I was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2013, which left me paralysed from the chest down," Mkhize said.

International Wheelchair Day is about users celebrating the positive impact that a wheelchair has on their lives.

"International Wheelchair Day serves as a reminder as to how much access myself and millions around the world have because of our wheelchairs," said Mkhize.

The software designer reminds us that even though users celebrate the freedom that a wheelchair brings, society as a whole still has so much more to do in order for the world to be completely accessible.

"And it is also a reminder of how many people still do not have adequate mobility devices. We should all do more to advocate for a more accessible world for all," he said.

Moving around freely is not a luxury that physically disabled people can afford, especially in public spaces, workspaces and schools, just to name a few, as these places are rarely made with the needs or comfort of disabled people in mind.

Most workspaces, restaurants, hotels have no ramps, lifts or the hallways are too narrow for them to move.

"I think these things need to be fixed at a structural level. Not only do we need correct laws in place, but we also need the implementation of these laws to be non-negotiable. It would also bootstrap change if government better incentivised the private sector to be part of the solution," Mkhize told Eyewitness News.

International Wheelchair Day is commemorated annually around the world on 1 March to celebrate the positive impact that a wheelchair has on the lives of wheelchair users. The day is also dedicated to celebrating the great work of people who provide wheelchairs, support and care for wheelchair users and make the world a better and more accessible place for people with mobility disabilities.

"My wheelchair is my freedom, because of it I'm able to move around independently but as much as I'm free when I'm at home, I'm trapped when I leave my space. Things like public transport aren't accessible, restaurants, workspaces... I mean we can't even use pavements as wheelchair users in South Africa, we are on the road with cars and taxis, hoping no one knocks us over," Mkhize explained.

Persons with disabilities in South Africa continuously face barriers that prevent them from enjoying their full civil, political, economic, social, cultural and developmental rights.

They barely have access to employment and when they are able to get employment, they face problems such as reasonable accommodation near work, accessible public transportation to get them to work and back.

