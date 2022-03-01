International Wheelchair Day a celebration of access but world can do more
International Wheelchair Day is celebrated on 1 March and is about users celebrating the positive impact that a wheelchair has on their lives but paraplegic Sandile Mkhize explains that society still has a lot to do for the world to be completely accessible for people with disabilities.
JOHANNESBURG - The world is not an accessible place for people living with disabilities.
According to the United Nations, people living with a disability make up 15% of the globe yet they are not included in many areas of society due to physical restrictions within communities, society and at home.
Tuesday 1 March, is International Wheelchair Day and Eyewitness News caught up with Sandile Mkhize, a paraplegic who acquired his disability in 2013.
"I was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2013, which left me paralysed from the chest down," Mkhize said.
Happy International Wheelchair Day! These devices are all about providing mobility to people with disabilities. #Disability #Mobility #Wheelchair pic.twitter.com/jS9BDHpR7zRolling Inspiration (@RollingMag) March 1, 2022
"International Wheelchair Day serves as a reminder as to how much access myself and millions around the world have because of our wheelchairs," said Mkhize.
The software designer reminds us that even though users celebrate the freedom that a wheelchair brings, society as a whole still has so much more to do in order for the world to be completely accessible.
"And it is also a reminder of how many people still do not have adequate mobility devices. We should all do more to advocate for a more accessible world for all," he said.
The procession with the People Living With Disabilities has began as they celebrate International Wheelchair Day #Disability @uonbi @UONDeanStudents pic.twitter.com/KUuqEQbUFOFaculty of Social Sciences (@HumanitiesUoN) March 1, 2022
Moving around freely is not a luxury that physically disabled people can afford, especially in public spaces, workspaces and schools, just to name a few, as these places are rarely made with the needs or comfort of disabled people in mind.
Most workspaces, restaurants, hotels have no ramps, lifts or the hallways are too narrow for them to move.
"I think these things need to be fixed at a structural level. Not only do we need correct laws in place, but we also need the implementation of these laws to be non-negotiable. It would also bootstrap change if government better incentivised the private sector to be part of the solution," Mkhize told Eyewitness News.
Its international Wheelchair Day today!Disabled_Eliza (@DisabledEliza) March 1, 2022
So here is your reminder that wheelchairs are freedom!
I am not bound to my chair, my chair is not a sob story. And finally dont touch wheelchairs without permission! pic.twitter.com/ZObWpwAaEN