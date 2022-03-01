How sports and entertainment are responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
The decision to invade Ukraine has cost Russia some major sporting events and even extended into its cultural assets.
JOHANNESBURG - Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week has seen the superpower hit by major economic sanctions from other countries around the world.
But the sanctions have not been limited to hitting Russia in the pocket. The decision to invade Ukraine has cost the country some major sporting events and even extended into its cultural assets.
Below are some of the major events that Russia has lost or been barred from:
- Fifa has expelled Russia from the 2022 World Cup.
- St Petersburg has been stripped of the right to host the 2021/2022 Uefa Champions League final. The final has been moved to Paris.
- The 2022 Russian F1 Grand Prix has been cancelled.
- Russia has been stripped of hosting the 2022 Volleyball World Championships
- World Rugby has banned Russia and Belarus from all international rugby.
- All Russian and Belarusian teams have been suspended from ice hockey competitions until further notice by International Ice Hockey Federation.
- Badminton World Federation cancels all tournaments in Russia and Belarus, bans them from hosting future tournaments "until further notice".
- Disney and Sony Picture have halted film releases in Russia.
- YouTube blocks Russian channels RT and Sputnik in Europe.
- Facebook, TikTok and Microsoft announced curbs on Russian state-linked news outlets.
- Russian conductor Valery Gergiev has been barred from the Philharmonie concert hall in Paris because of his close links to Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Gergiev was also dropped by his agent in Germany, Marcus Felsner.
- Canadian TV providers have pulled Russian state television network RT from their offerings.
- Danish owner of European supermarket chain Netto has stopped selling Russian products.