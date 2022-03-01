How sports and entertainment are responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The decision to invade Ukraine has cost Russia some major sporting events and even extended into its cultural assets.

JOHANNESBURG - Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week has seen the superpower hit by major economic sanctions from other countries around the world.

But the sanctions have not been limited to hitting Russia in the pocket. The decision to invade Ukraine has cost the country some major sporting events and even extended into its cultural assets.

Below are some of the major events that Russia has lost or been barred from: