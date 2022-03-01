Gauteng court sentences man to 18 years in jail for raping daughter

The Roodepoort Magistrates Court heard how her father made her promise not to tell anyone.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting his daughter from the age of seven in 2010 until she was 12-years-old.

The Roodepoort Magistrates Court heard how her father made her promise not to tell anyone.

The child's mother testified in mitigation for a lesser sentence, arguing that sending her ex-husband to prison would only worsen her financial situation, including her daughter's university fees.

"The NPA abhors crimes of such heinous nature and will continue to advocate for tougher sentences against those that violate women and children. The court considered evidence in its brutality including the fact that he pleaded guilty and was a first-time offender," said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.