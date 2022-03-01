Fuel price hikes: This is how much it will cost you to fill up your tank

JOHANNESBURG - The Energy Department on Saturday announced fuel price increases set to kick into effect on Tuesday.

The price of both grades of petrol is set to increase by R1.46 at midnight.

The diesel price goes up by at least R1.44 and paraffin users will be hard hit as the wholesale price jumps by R1.21.

For those who are not sure how much petrol they will be paying for their car following this increase, Eyewitness News has compiled a list of how motorists driving some of the most popular vehicles on the roads can expect to pay for a full tank based on the new price of 95 grade petrol (which will now cost 21.60/L) and clean diesel, which will now cost you R19.55/L).

HATCHBACKS:

2012 Ford Focus Hatch 1.6 Trend (petrol, 55 litres): R1,188.00

2015 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A250 Sport (petrol, 50 litres): R1,080.00

2016 BMW 1 Series 120d 5-Door Sport Line Auto (diesel, 52 litres): R1,016.60

2018 Renault Clio RS 220 Trophy (petrol, 45 litres): R972.00

2018 Ford Fiesta 5-Door 1.0T Trend (petrol, 42 litres): R907.20

2021 Hyundai Atos 1.1 Motion (petrol, 35 litres): R756.00

2022 Volkswagen Polo Vivo Hatch 1.0TSI GT (petrol, 45 litres): R972.00

FOUR DOOR SEDANS:

2012 Toyota Corolla 1.3 Professional (petrol, 55 litres): R1,188.00

2012 Hyundai Elantra 1.8 GLS (petrol, 49 litres): R1,058.40

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C180 AMG Line Auto (petrol. 66 litres): R1,425.60

-2018 Audi A4 35TFSI (petrol, 54 litres): R1,166.40

2019 BMW 3 Series 330i M Sport Launch Edition (petrol, 59 litres): R1,274.40



SUVs: