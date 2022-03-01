FS teen on Antarctica environment initiative urges leaders to save Earth

Kgosatsana Mabalane is one of five students who’ve been chosen to take in the matrics in Antarctica initiative.

MAURITIUS - A Free State teenager wants less talk and more action from government when it comes to looking after the environment.

The group is visiting Mauritius this week before a scheduled trip to Antarctica later this year.

The trips are created to inspire school leavers to think about sustainability and how they can make a difference to the environment in their own communities.

First year medical student, Mabalane, was raised in Fauna in Bloemfontein.

The 18-year-old has been trying to do her bit to clean up the community in her neighbourhood though a clean-up initiative called Carpool Recycling.

“Essentially, we’d have a schedule where each household would put their recyclable materials in plastic bags and sort them correctly. Then we’d pick it up and take it to recycling plants.’’

Mabalane’s long term goal is not just to clean up the environment, but also to empower vulnerable residents.

“What I wanted was to drop it off at homeless shelters or food kitchens to give it to them so that they could actually also earn an income. It’s important for me that in my project isn’t just about the biophysical. I really want to tackle the economic and social and eventually political aspects of it.’’

The teenager wants our government to do more for the environment.

“As a South African citizen, I fear that legislation stays just that. It doesn’t become an active thing that you can see in your community. As a global citizen, my biggest fear is that within a hundred years, the world is going to be plummeted and devastated to such a state that there can be no life on earth.”