eThekwini mayor Kaunda tells SAHRC he only has political relationship with Zuma

The mayor was giving evidence to the panel probing the violence and looting.

DURBAN - eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda has told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) inquiry into the July unrest that he only shares a political relationship with former President Jacob Zuma.

He was testifying as the executive mayor of the city of Durban - he is also one of those who expressed public support for Zuma during the unrest.

However, Kaunda said that their relationship was only political and based on the work that they had done together.

Kaunda has been very outspoken about his support for the former president.

Even when it came to calling for his release from prison last year, he said publically that he stood by the former statesman.

But during his cross-examination at the panel on Monday, Kaunda said that he did not have a personal relationship with the former president.



"You don't develop personal relations with leaders, you develop relations which are informed by the revolution, therefore I interact with all leaders who are leading during that period where you are also leading," Kaunda said.

He also told the panel that much as they respected the court’s decision to jail Zuma, he was worried about the former president’s health and status.