Eskom accused of 'playing victim' after De Ruyter, Gordhan miss Scopa meeting

CAPE TOWN - Eskom has been accused of “playing victim” by members of Parliament, who slammed the power utility for not taking them seriously.

This was after CEO Andre de Ruyter and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan failed to pitch for a meeting on Tuesday with finance watchdog Scopa to discuss contract expansions amounting to billions.

Tuesday’s Eskom meeting with Scopa was a continuation of discussions from last year to get explanations for various contract deviations and expansions.

Some of the contracts in question had been extended up to 10 times.

African National Congress (ANC) MP Nokuzola Tolashe slammed Eskom for not taking Parliament seriously as the accounting officer.

“Because Eskom likes to play victim so that they run away from accounting because they will be seen as this one that is not being liked in the family. I don’t think this is acceptable,” Tolashe said.

Committee chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: “I just feel that there has to be improvement in how Eskom and DPE communicate.”

Board chairperson Prof Malegapuru Makgoba has apologised to the committee, saying that the company started the year on a good note and things were looking good at the state-owned enterprise.