EFF disrupts KZN MEC Mshengu's school address over racism allegations

KwaZulu-Natal Education Department DURBAN - A visit by officials in KwaZulu-Natal to try and get to the bottom of allegations of racism at two schools has been disrupted. Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) members prevented the province’s Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu from addressing pupils. The MEC visited the Grosvenor Girls High School in Bluff, south of Durban on Tuesday morning, where he met with the school governing body and parents. But chaos ensued just as he was about to address pupils at the assembly. [WATCH] EFF supporters are being moved outside the school premises by Police officers. #KZNEducation pic.twitter.com/xa2O1DxKub EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2022 [WATCH] Irritated parents are gathering at the Grosvenor Girls High School in Durban, they want to make their way inside the school hall where KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, is currently visiting following allegations of racism and corruption. #KZNEducation -@_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/J0jWER3IyM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2022

Upon his arrival at the school, Mshengu told parents that a panel would be set up to probe the claims.

“The SGB was saying some of the parents are not even accorded the respect when they come to the school. All those stories must be told in the independent commission. The management, principal and the team will do the same, and the pupils will also do the same,” Mshengu said.

The MEC was then barred from speaking to the pupils by EFF eThekwini councillors and some party members.

The party wants those accused of racism to be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

EFF eThekwini chairperson Themba Mvubu said: “There is no logical conclusion as to why the perpetrators must roam these school premises freely while there are serious allegations of racism against them.”

The MEC said that he would not be intimidated by the EFF, describing Tuesday morning’s chaotic scenes as a destruction to education.