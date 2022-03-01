Dlodlo set to meet labour over impact of ConCourt judgment on wage hikes

On Monday, the court found the public sector wage agreement was invalid and unlawful, cementing an earlier ruling of the Labour Appeal Court.

CAPE TOWN - Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo is expected to meet with labour to discuss the impact of a Constitutional Court judgment on wage increases.

Government said that it had noted the Constitutional Court judgment and recognised the sanctity and integrity of the bargaining processes that had been upheld.

It said that the judgment reinforced the benefit and opportunity to strengthen collective bargaining structures that the employer and labour would have to embrace going forward.

Siding with the state, the Constitutional Court stated that the effect of three clauses was that the allocated budget would have been exceeded by R30.2 billion, an excess amount not approved by Parliament.

However, unions have expressed disappointment, saying that future negotiations would be even more difficult.

"No, it means that now the workers they know who we are dealing with because we still believe that if ministers who gave that particular mandate are not going to find themselves being disciplined because there must be some consequences on them," said Public Servants Association spokesperson Reuben Maleka.

He said that strike action had not been ruled out and that the dispute was far from over.