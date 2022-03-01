Axed MEC Fritz set to face DA federal executive over sexual assault allegations

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde sacked Fritz on Tuesday morning after receiving an independent investigation report into allegations of sexual misconduct, reportedly against young women recruited to work for his office.

CAPE TOWN - Fired Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz will now have to answer to the DA federal executive.

Winde is meeting with complainants on Tuesday and he's confirmed that at this stage, no criminal complaints have been opened with the police.

The DA federal executive has resolved to give Fritz 24 hours to supply reasons as to why he should not be suspended from caucus and party activities.

He was suspended as Community Safety MEC last month and then stepped down as interim party leader in the Western Cape.

Now, following the completion of an independent probe, Winde said that it was clear that Fritz was not a fit and proper person to hold any position in his executive council.

The matter has also been referred to the DA's federal legal commission.

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said that the report had paved the way for the necessary action to be taken.

The premier’s office has revealed that the investigation has found sufficient credibility in the allegations of sexual misconduct.

The report, handed to Winde on Sunday, has also found sufficient credibility in the allegations of alcohol abuse and sufficient evidence that Fritz created an environment conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually.

Fritz was afforded an opportunity to respond to the allegations and denied them.