Alleged gang boss and murder accused Nafiz Modack due back in court in April

Nafiz Modack and alleged bogus private investigator, Zane Kilian, have been charged with the murder of organised crime detective Charl Kinnear.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged underworld gang boss, Nafiz Modack, will be back in the dock in April.

Modack and eight of his co-accused appeared in the Blue Downs Regional Court on Monday where the matter was postponed for further investigation.

He and alleged bogus private investigator, Zane Kilian, have been charged with the murder of organised crime detective Charl Kinnear.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that more accused were set to join Modack in the dock at his next court appearance.

Modack has been in custody since his arrest in May last year.

He and Kilian also face an attempted murder charge stemming from the botched hit on attorney William Booth's life in April 2020.

Their bid for bail failed in January.

Kilian and Modack also face charges of racketeering, fraud, and money laundering.

Their matter will be back on the court roll on 19 April.