YONELA DIKO: Are banks using 'reputational risk' to attack legitimate clients?

The Supreme Court of Appeal case between John Anorld Bredenkamp and his companies vs Standard Bank in 2010 set quite a high standard for terminating and closing a clients bank account and for 'reputational risk'.

On 26 November 2008, Standard Bank discovered that John Bredenkamp and his companies were listed by the United States Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) as "specially designated

nationals’ (SDNs). 'OFAC administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions based on US foreign policy and national security goals".

MasterCard of course as a United States company does not do business with "specially designated nationals". Standard Bank had no choice but to cancel Johns MasterCards.

Upon further enquiries by the bank, they also found out that John had also been listed by United Nations as a 'sanctions buster', accused of smuggling cigarettes, fraud in the UK, his name came up in the war in Congo,

tax evasion investigations, he was literally a persona non grata. When the bank claimed John posed a "reputational risk" to their company it was indisputable and they had no choice but to close all his personal and business accounts and sever their relationship with them.

It is curious now that the Office of the Ombudsman for Banking Services data, released in 2020, claims that there is a high rise in complaints against the Banks for closures of accounts and termination of services, most times without even prior notice to clients. Could it be that there is a corresponding rise in high-end criminal activities within the

ordinary clients of banks?

According to the ombud report, complaints about clients' current accounts constituted 19% of all complaints to the Ombud in 2020 and most were about current accounts closures, beating complaints about personal loans or credit cards or even internet banking.

WHAT INFORMS THE SUDDEN RISE IN ACCOUNTS CLOSURES BY BANKS?

Ideally, there are supposed to be objective economic reasons for closures of accounts. The closure of Bredenkamp accounts and company was backed by evidence and a ban by international reputable institutions such as the

US Department of Treasury and the United Nations. In some instances, however, when banks lack this economic objective evidence but for political or even religious reasons decide to use the old dictum of "reputational risk" to cut some clients out of the banking system.

It is true that some business individuals, either for historical reasons or for economic advantage, do plunge themselves into politics of the day, using their amassed resources and business machinery to try to influence political power and in the process may surly their reputation and put themselves at odds with political incumbents of the day.

The Billionaire Koch Brothers (David and Charles) are a classical example of this. For years now they have spent hundreds of millions of dollars building networks, think tanks, advocacy organisations, media operations and political operatives all with a clear goal to undermine any Democratic Party President or any soft Republican Party who don't believe that any tax or regulation is socialism.

For some reason, I see in them our own Iqbal Survé and his amassed machinery of businesses and media entities which he is clearly now using to support those who claim to advance the far-left ideology and to support political operatives who claim Black solidarity as a refuge.

Billionaires who fund a particular clique in political factions, especially those who fund factions opposed to the incumbents, are never anyone's favourite and sometimes it seems they are undermining the State.

All billionaires have their preference on who should lead, what ideology those who lead should have and whether under those political leaders they will increase their wealth.

Whether Survé puts all his machinery to support a party faction in the ANC, paying Carl Niehaus or Tina Joemat-Pettersson because they belong to the faction he likes and prefers, or he uses his media empire to advance the views of those he agrees with is something that happens in all other countries and whether a sitting president likes it or does not (Obama hated the Koch Brothers), it's part of the political machination and can only be stopped by counter political machinery in this battle to win hearts and minds and votes.

None of this warrants the banks to get involved and choose who to shut out of banks' payment systems and who to treat as deserving of political power and worthy of banking business. Banks cannot invoke "reputational risk" against businesses and individuals who support political factions the bank executives don't like. That, in fact, is political interference by the banks.

Any closures of bank accounts must be based on objective economic reasons otherwise we get into a slippery slope where banks abuse the powers they have to punish political and business opponents.

When United States banks embarked on a process of closing bank accounts of companies the Treasury did not like, such as strip clubs and brothels, without any objective risk assessment, the watchdog - through the

chairman of the House of Financial Services - wrote to their reserve bank expressing concern about this recurring and growing habit of regulatory agencies and banks using "reputational risk" to attack legitimate businesses

without normal objective measures.

THE SITUATION IS WORSE FOR ORDINARY PEOPLE

Every single customer in the country has had one bad encounter with a bank staff or terrible service on the phone with a bank and may have reacted with frustration and anger. Given that banks have had this discretion to terminate accounts without testing allegations against clients and without even telling you reasons, has left many people clients reacting violently at times to be heard.

The story told by Georgina Crouth, a consumer watchdog, about a Mike Cahill who had an encounter with an unhappy branch staff and was later served with terminating of accounts notice is a case in point. When Cahill was

later accused of racism, without ever being given an opportunity to explain his side of the incident, that makes banks both judge and jury and law unto themselves.

In 2019, a woman client of Standard Bank drove her car into a branch on the East Rand, Johannesburg, out of frustration allegedly because of the bank's bad service and inability to help her withdraw her money.

Last year, another client stripped naked at a Capitec branch in Strand Cape Town. Again there was speculation that some of her transactions were denied although Capitec disputed it.

There is a rising tide of frustration with the banks and individual clients are feeling their helplessness in countering the abuse of banks, especially their rising tendency to act unilaterally without considering clients' interests.

LEGISLATION STILL NOT ADEQUATELY PROTECTING CLIENTS

Over the years, however, as clients' complaints kept piling up against banks, there was a need for new and tighter regulations. The financial Sector Regulation act 9 of 2017 (FSR Act) is a great addition to the critical task of protecting customers from the bully pulpit of banks. The FSR Act is all about legislating fairness.

Section 106(3)(c) of the FSR Act now requires banks to have guiding principles and processes for treating clients, whether it's a refusal to offer banking service, withdrawal or closure of such services.

Given that a lot of clients complain about banks' misrepresentation of the qualities of the financial services they offer, and unfair contractual terms or treatment - exactly why the FSR Act was enacted - the courts can no

longer leave clients to the whims of banks, their bank-client contract and and the loose general code of practice by the banks.

The fact that previously banks could terminate their relationship with a client, close off the client's accounts without

considerations to fairness, without giving reasons, with only an obligation to give notice, has opened a plethora of complaints and challenges against banks in the ombuds and in courts.

WAY FORWARD

It is important that the standard of bank closures for clients must be kept very high because of the immeasurable and costly consequences to the clients and their businesses. All decisions to close banks must be based on objective economic reasons and not a political ideology of the bank and its founders or leaders.

Ordinary clients, who have no power to take on the banks when irrational decisions have been taken need to be protected by the law. The banks' code of practice and the bank-client agreements are not enough to guarantee fairness with such a David-Goliath relationship as it were. With the revolving door between treasuries and commercial banks, treasuries have also proven not to be reliable allies of ordinary people.

The law must be clear, rebalance the bank-client inequality and at all times seek to protect the client.