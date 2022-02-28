Unions disappointed by ConCourt ruling on public servants wage deal

They are reacting to Monday’s Constitutional Court judgment, which ruled against public sector trade unions as they tried to force government to honour a wage agreement for 2020.

CAPE TOWN - Unions representing public servants on Monday said they couldn't be made scapegoats for adding to the government wage bill by demanding higher salaries.

They are reacting to Monday’s Constitutional Court judgment, which ruled against public sector trade unions as they tried to force government to honour a wage agreement for 2020.

The apex court found that the multi-year wage agreement was invalid and unlawful, cementing an earlier ruling of the Labour Appeal Court.

Public sector trade unions have expressed their disappointment following the Constitutional Court judgement, which called into question the collective bargaining process.

The court stated that compared to the State, the unions and their members can be said to have been “unjustifiably enriched” in the agreement.

It further states that if the third clause of the agreement were to be enforced, the amount available for service delivery in all its manifestations would be significantly reduced.

But unions like the Public Servants Association of South Africa said they didn't understand why the issue of affordability was raised by the court.

Spokesperson Reuben Maleka said: “That’s the area we were shocked to learn that the court has pronounced on because the matter before court was not about affordability. And if you look at the court judgment, it actually wants to rely heavily on the COVID-19, to say that due to pandemic, the country’s fiscus is not in good shape therefore it’s not affordable. But this is a resolution that came before COVID in 2018.”

He said unions had not ruled out strike action following the court’s decision, saying this ruling could also affect future negotiations.