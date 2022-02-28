Truck drivers' activist group set for march in KZN, Gauteng on Monday

The All Truck Drivers Forum‘s secretary Sifiso Nyathi said that among the grievances to be submitted in a memorandum of demands were calls not to register foreign nationals under the bargaining council as well as a 15% salary increase.

JOHANNESBURG - A truck drivers' activist group will lead a march in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on Monday morning.

Drivers linked to the organisation All Truck Drivers Forum went on strike over the employment of foreign nationals in the sector.

The All Truck Drivers Forum‘s secretary Sifiso Nyathi said that among the grievances to be submitted in a memorandum of demands were calls not to register foreign nationals under the bargaining council as well as a 15% salary increase.

"They mustn't register any foreigner there and we want a 15% increase or at least 10% if we come to an amicable solution. We don't want a camera inside the truck because we're not sleeping inside a hotel, we sleep inside the truck, so where's the privacy there for drivers?" Nyathi explained.

The organisation claims that foreign nationals were being given preference.