Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park - Ekurhuleni's forgotten cemetery

Families are angry with the City of Ekurhuleni government. The resting place of Chris Hani is now little more than a bush.

JOHANNESBURG - The Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Germiston is as quiet as one would expect a cemetery to be, save for the incessant hissing of long, yellow grass moving in the wind. It looks like an overgrown field, with just the tops of a few tombstones managing to stick out among the weeds. The engravings on some stones are left only in the memories of those who erected them.

Families are livid with government, questioning why their loved ones' graves have been left underneath overgrown bush, vandalised, and without security after a fence was damaged. This is where they visit to receive their council, speak to those they have lost and connect again with their needs.

Some of the grass and bush is so thick at the cemetery, it is impossible to see the grave stones. Picture: Mia Lindeque/Eyewitness News

Formerly known as South Park Cemetery, this well-known memorial park is home to struggle heroes but is seemingly only kept tidy when there are big events and the media is focused on these areas. This is where Chris Hani is buried. His killer, Janusz Walus, is currently at the Constitutional Court challenging the decision to deny him parole after assassinating the South African Communist Party leader in 1993. Hani's wife, Limpho, has not forgiven his murderer.

At the bottom of the piece of land is where new graves are dug. But animals have already made holes in some of the graves. Families who use the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park are pleading with government to respect the dead.

Floyd Theko visited his mother Mabel’s grave site on a sunny morning last week. He brought his private gardener in to clean his parent’s grave.

"It's very pathetic that the government is not taking care of the cemetery that used to be the best. Unfortunately, we don't know what happened after the elections, these local elections. Nobody is taking care of this grave now," he told Eyewitness News.

Just next to him is the cement fence that is meant to enclose the cemetery. But many panels have been ripped out, vandalised or have collapsed. It’s now easier for criminals to enter the cemetery from the public road’s side.

Floyd Theko has brought his own tools to dig up the hardened dirt and bush around his mother's grave. Picture: Mia Lindeque/Eyewitness News

Bontle Vilakazi's mother’s tombstone was stolen here and she’s too scared now to visit her parents’ grave sites when she misses them.

"It's really not safe, I don't know if people are not doing what they are supposed to be doing or the maintenance or security? It is just totally unsafe, especially for a woman, to go there alone. I wouldn't really go there by myself. It's absolutely not safe."

There are parts of the fence at the cemetery that are missing, while others have been pulled apart. Pictures: Mia Lindeque/Eyewitness News

Another woman told Eyewitness News that when she last visited her mother’s grave to pay her respects she had to leave quickly, fearing for her safety.

“Some random people just came in, we got scared. Those people can hijack you, they can rape you, they can even murder you. You become scared going there, because you don’t know what will happen to you.”

The public benches and dustbins are not looked after, making it impossible for families who want to spend some hours at the graves to come here. Two weeks ago, former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina said through Twitter that Hani's widow deployed a private garden service to assist with clearing the area where her husband was laid to rest.

Images of Chris Hani's tombstone from earlier this month show the area around his grave was recently cleaned. The rest of the area remains unkempt. Picture: Mia Lindeque/Eyewitness News.

On Thursday, Eyewitness News sent the City of Ekurhuleni several questions about the state of the cemetery. The very next day, the City dispatched a team to clean up the site. Questions about the budget to keep the site clean, why was it left in this state as well as members of the public's security concerns were not addressed.

The City of Ekurhuleni’s spokesperson Zweli Dlamini only responded with this on Friday: “The cemetery is receiving attention. A team is on site cutting the grass and maintaining the facility. We do admit that the current state of the cemetery is not satisfactory, and we do apologise for that and do commit to ensure that the situation doesn’t occur again. With regards to the fence, we have submitted a claim to the insurance company. We are pushing them to process it speedily so that the fence can be fixed. Once again, we apologise to the members of the public for the current state of affairs. We do commit that it does not happen again."

This is not the first time that this specific cemetery has been in the media spotlight. In 2018 and again in 2020 the shocking state of the graves were also highlighted by the community in the local newspaper.

This once reputable cemetery is expected to see many politicians and media staff flock to the area in April for the commemoration of Hani's death 29 years ago.

People here feel that this deployment of landscapers are here only for a quick fix. Questions about the long-term commitment to keep the area tidy and safe remain unanswered by the City.

