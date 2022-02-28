Tax incentives for SMMEs explained

Itumeleng Molefe from SARS’ taxpayer education division said there was also a small business corporate tax incentive that was available for micro-businesses to ease the burden of compliance.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

A webinar hosted by the Small Enterprise Development Agency (SEDA) in partnership with the South African Revenue Services (SARS) has shed light on some of the tax incentives that are available for SMMEs. The webinar, which covered small business tax obligations and compliance, heard that turnover tax was a simplified form of tax and an alternative to income tax. It was available for SMMEs with a turnover of less than R1-million

Itumeleng Molefe from SARS’ taxpayer education division said there was also a small business corporate tax incentive that was available for micro-businesses to ease the burden of compliance.

She said the aim was to streamline tax compliance requirements for micro-businesses and to ease the burden of administration, thus reducing the total cost of complying with tax obligations. “These incentives afford traders far lesser rates compared to the standard tax rates for larger businesses,” she said.

