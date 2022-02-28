SACP appalled by state of grave yard where struggle icon Chris Hani is buried

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) on Monday said it was despicable that the Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park where struggle stalwart Chris Hani is buried had been neglected to a point where his widow Limpho recently couldn't spend time at his grave.

Eyewitness News has exposed the vandalism at the Germiston cemetery with overgrown grass and weeds covering the tombstones while the fence has been badly damaged. Some tombstones have also been stolen.

Hani's wife recently wanted to spent time at her husband's grave before the hearing of his killer Janusz Waluś' Constitutional Court challenge.

The convicted murderer is challenging the decision to deny him parole after he assassinated the SACP leader in 1993.

SACP's first deputy secretary Solly Mapaila said Limpho wanted to take a day before the hearing to spend time at the grave.

“She had to hire someone to clean the grave site, this is just unacceptable.”

Mapaila said the city and government must to do better.

“In the next month or so when we go into the annual memorial of Chris Hani, they will bring people to clean the place create an impression that they take care of the cemetery, when actually they are not.”

The City of Ekurhuleni has now cut the grass and said it was in the process of fixing the vandalised fence.

