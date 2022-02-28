Sacca, Numsa set to protest in Pretoria against SAA job losses, corruption

The South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) will lead a protest at the Public Enterprises Department's Pretoria offices.

CAPE TOWN - Trade unions will be picketing in Gauteng on Tuesday to protest against corruption and job losses at South African Airways (SAA).

Some 130 workers at the flag carrier are facing dismissal.

The unions believe they should instead be absorbed into the new SAA.

Numsa Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that since the company's reshuffle, not only had existing workers lost their benefits but others had also been re-hired.

“SAA has mismanaged this process entirely. Meanwhile, management has employed staffers who accepted voluntary service packages (VSP). Accepting a VSP means you have signed away your rights and you may not come back. The VSPs were funded through taxpayers' money and if you are reemployed by SAA after taking the VSP, this is a form of corruption,” Hlubi-Majola said.