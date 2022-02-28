Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 tickets go on sale

The tournament will take place from 9-11 September at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Excitement is building for the Sevens Rugby World Cup in September, the first Rugby World Cup hosted on South African soil in 27 years.

Blitzbok captain Siviwe Soyizwapi said he hoped that after being locked up for so long, fans would come and show their support.

Soyizwapi was joined by teammate Ronald Brown and Blitzbok Women's Player Nadine Roos on KFM's flashdrive on Sunday as they opened day one of the ticket sales.

Soon after SA Rugby announced that close to 60,000 have already been sold for the much-anticipated event.

The Blitzboks, even without being the hosts, will carry the favorites tag as they are currently leading the world Sevens Series standings.

Soyizwapi said he appreciated all the support so far: "Purchase yours [tickets], it will be a great weekend and it's always amazing here in Cape Town. Thank you so much for your support through COVID-19, our dips in Tokyo [Olympics], you guys have been behind us."

Brown, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2019 right before making his Blitzbok debut and had to fight his way back to the field, had this to say: "Although it's still coming, we as a group are already preparing for it and we would like to dominate that and just be successful to keep South Africa proud."

Those that have attended the Cape Town Sevens over the years, the last one taking place in 2019, know it's a sold-out event that has a 'party vibe' to it.

The Springbok Sevens captain said event though it was the world cup, he expected the same vibe: "Mad party! You can go mad and as I said, you've been locked up for so long, here's your opportunity to just pull off all the stops!"

In the unlikely event that the Rugby World Cup will take place without spectators, SA Rugby said that all ticket holders would be refunded.

Tickets are available via on www.rwcsevens.co.za.