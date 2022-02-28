Nxesi releases National Labour Migration Policy for public comment

Minister Thulas Nxesi said the proposed policy aimed to address South Africans’ expectations regarding access to work opportunities given rising unemployment and a perception that foreign nationals are distorting labour market access.

CAPE TOWN - Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi on Monday released the National Labour Migration Policy for public comment.

He said for the first time, government had formulated a comprehensive policy.

It covers labour migration governance and management to and from South Africa.

Nxesi said the proposed policy aimed to address South Africans’ expectations regarding access to work opportunities given rising unemployment and a perception that foreign nationals are distorting labour market access.

He adds the policy together with proposed legislation, will introduce quotas on the total number of documented foreign nationals with work visas that can be employed in major economic sectors such as Agriculture, Hospitality and Tourism as well as Construction.

“This policy will also be implemented by small business intervention and enforcement of a list of sectors where foreign nationals cannot be allocated business visas, and amendment to the Small Businesses Act to limit foreign nationals from establishing SMMEs.”

Nxesi said his department and authorities were stepping up inspections to enforce existing labour and immigration legislation.

The minister adds that the policy goes hand in hand with a proposed Employment Services Amendment Bill, providing a policy framework and the legal basis to regulate the extent to which employers can employ foreign nationals in their establishments while protecting the rights of migrants.